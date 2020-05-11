November 25, 1948 — May 8, 2020

Gary Miles Hunt, 71, passed away peacefully, on May 8, 2020, in St George, Utah, after a long spell with cancer. He was born on Nov. 25, 1948, in Longview, Washington, the fifth of six siblings, born to Miles F. Hunt and Mildred M. (Grover) Hunt.

Gary was a longtime resident of Kelso, Washington, before moving to Maple Valley, Washington, with a sister and brother-in-law in 2004. He moved with them to Albion, Idaho in 2005 and later in 2012 to Washington, Utah. The last year and a half of his life he resided in a care center in St. George, Utah

Gary was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved by his fellow ward members. He was a quiet, easygoing fellow, but was fun-loving and enjoyed being around people.

He is survived by his siblings: Joan Odekirk of Springville, Utah, Donna (Keith) Davis of Longview, Washington, Judy (Larry) Bingham of Shoreline, Washington, Colleen (Steve) Barker of Washington, Utah and Joseph “Bill” (Cindy) Hunt of Kelso, Washington, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary was beloved by his family and was cared for so well by the staff at the St. George Rehab Center and Sun Tree Hospice. We are so grateful for the tender and loving service they gave to him. He will be missed.

Private services will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Utah.

