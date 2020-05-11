Crews work to salvage family’s furnishings after fire tears through 2-story Hurricane home

Hurricane Firefighters battle blaze that spreads into second-floor of residence on 400 North in Hurricane, Utah, May 9, 2020 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire reported at a large residence that left a family displaced in Hurricane Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday just after 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire reported on 400 North in Hurricane involving a two-story residence with smoke coming from the front of the home near the garage.

Fire crews arrived within two minutes of the call to find that all occupants had made it out of the home safely. Crews initiated an initial attack on the blaze that was burning in one of the bedrooms on the second floor of the residence, Hurricane Fire Battalion Chief Kohl Furley said.

Once they entered the master bedroom of the home, firefighters found flames and smoke that had made their way from the outside of the structure into the interior wall of the room. The fire was knocked down initially as additional units from the Washington City Fire Department and Hildale Colorado City Fire and Rescue arrived with more ladder trucks and engines.

While overhauling the area to check for fire extensions, firefighters found active flames burning through the insulation inside of the same wall where the fire had spread into the master bedroom from the outside, he said, so crews continued suppression efforts for more than 45 minutes until any areas still burning or hot spots were discovered and extinguished.

At that point, Furley said, crews began the salvaging phase to save the family’s household furnishings or belongings that were not destroyed by either fire, smoke or water damage.

“We try to move whatever we can to other rooms that are less damaged,” Furley said. “And we cover mattresses or other items with salvage covers to prevent any further water or smoke damage — to the best of our ability.”

The battalion chief went on to say that crews work to save as much of the family’s property and furnishings as they can, knowing that structure fires often result in losses that tend to accumulate, so they do what they can to mitigate the disaster.

“It’s definitely one way we can help these families,” Furley said. “We’d want the same thing done if that happened to one of us.”

The homeowner told fire investigators that earlier in the day he was burning weeds and other debris in the yard, but it is still unknown at this point whether that had anything to do with what started the fire, Furley said, adding that the investigation is still ongoing and the cause has yet to be determined.

The family was displaced by the fire and arrangements for emergency shelter and other accommodations were being organized through the homeowner and the insurance company.

No injuries were reported to either civilians or firefighters during the incident and crews remained at the scene for several hours during the overhaul and salvage phases.

The blaze caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

