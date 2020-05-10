Structure fire near The Ledges tears through home and 2 cars

ST. GEORGE — Sunday morning, a structure fire was reported near The Ledges of St. George. The fire resulted in a total loss of the home and one car with the possibility of the total loss of another car.

All of the occupants inside the house were able to evacuate and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

“We were dispatched right at about 10 minutes to six this morning up here on the 1700 west block of Red Cloud Circle for a report of a single-family home structure fire,” St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said. “There was an occupant and three teenage grandsons that were staying with her.”

The owner of the house woke up, opened the garage door and found the smoke. All of the occupants were then able to evacuate the house and get to a safe area.

St. George Fire has an aid agreement with Winchester Hills, Diamond Valley and Dammeron Valley, which all responded to the scene of the fire. Stoker said it appears that the fire originated in the garage and then spread into the house. He also said that the house is a total loss except for a small casita attached through the roof.

There were also two cars, one in the garage and one in the driveway, that were damaged. The car in the garage is a total loss with the car in the driveway possibly being a total loss as well.

“We had multiple fire agencies along with Washington County Sheriff’s, St. George Police and also Gold Cross Ambulance response,” Stoker said. “We appreciate the multiple response from the agencies, we do have agreements will all of the agencies in the county.”

When talking about the amount of fires in St. George and surrounding areas in the past week, Stoker harped on prevention. He suggested doing safety checks around your home and the areas around your home.

“Just check for any safety issues inside your home, any overloaded electrical sockets,” Stoker said. “If you’re having any trouble with wiring, breakers popping or tripping, have an electrician check those out. Make sure you don’t have accumulations of combustible materials around heating areas and make sure you have proper exit ways.”

