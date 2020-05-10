Monica Lynn Cartwright Jean

April 13, 1968 — May 7, 2020

With an early morning departure, our beautiful and special Monica entered Heaven and into the loving arms of her sister, Tari and brother, Aaron.

Born in Ogden, Utah, Monica was adopted as a 2-year-old little girl by WC “Bill” and Marilyn Cartwright and welcomed by her sister, Tari and brothers, Corey, Aaron, Joe and Adam. Always the “little one,” she loved dancing, playing the piano, swimming and just anything except her family assignment of piling rocks from the backyard.

Monica loved the world of cats and always had a beloved cat as a pet, leaving Willow at her passing.

For reasons not known, Monica was plagued by illnesses, yet she had a wonderful outlook on life. She suffered through cancer and kidney and heart disease. Her Turner’s Syndrome only gave her interest in researching the diagnosis and the friends she gathered in dealing with the hardships it brought.

Monica graduated from Alta High School, where she loved being a member of the school choir.

Monica was endowed in the temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her involvement as Secretary in the St. George Fifth Ward Relief Society.

Monica left an indelible mark on any and all she came in contact with. She loved people and spent hours being the special friend.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Monica’s life will be held at a later date.

We wish to thank those at the St. George Rehab Center for their tender care. Love to you, until we meet again, Monica.

