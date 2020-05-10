UTV driver hurt in late-night rollover at Sand Mountain

Written by Jeff Richards
May 10, 2020
Sand Hollow Reservoir, Hurricane, Utah, June 28, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The driver of an off-road utility task vehicle suffered a severe arm injury when the vehicle rolled at Sand Mountain late Saturday night, authorities said.

File photo | Photo courtesy of FFF 2013 promoters, St. George News

Lt. Regan Wilson of Utah State Parks said the injured driver was a 47-year-old man from Texas who was operating a side-by-side UTV about 11 p.m. when the vehicle rolled in the Competition Hill area west of Sand Hollow Reservoir.

Other people who were in the area were able to render assistance and call 911. State park rangers responded to the scene and were able to stabilize the man and get him safely off the trail. He was later transported via ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment. 

Wilson said if the man had been completely by himself so late in the evening, he may not have been able to receive timely medical attention.

“I believe he was lucky to have somebody out there that was able to help him out at that hour,” Wilson said, adding that the darkness of night often makes it more difficult to safely navigate trails.

“It’s a different story when you’re up there driving those trails up at night compared to what it’s like in the day,” Wilson said.

Wilson urged state parks users to exercise caution when participating in recreational activities and operating motorized equipment. 

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com
Twitter: @stgnews@moabjeff@stgnewssports

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!