Rock and roll pioneer Little Richard passes

Little Richard, considered to be the founding father of rock and roll, died at his Tennessee home, TMZ reported. His bass guitarist, Charles Glenn said he had been ill for two months.

Fox13Now said Richard’s son, Danny Penniman, told Rolling Stone the cause of death was unknown.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman, Little Richard burst onto the music scene in 1956 with the hit song “Tutti Frutti.”

Known for his piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour, he irrevocably altered popular music while introducing black R&B to white America.