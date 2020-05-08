Despite cancellation of spring sports, senior athletes named to UHSAA Academic All-State teams

Detail of a Utah High School Activities Association Academic All-State award certificate, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — When the Utah High School Activities Association canceled spring sports and activities in March due to the COVID-19 epidemic, student-athletes throughout the state saw their respective seasons end almost as soon as they began.

Senior athletes in particular were hit hard by the disappointing news, as they’ll have no further opportunities to compete in sanctioned events, break records or win championships during their high school careers.

Notwithstanding the truncated sports seasons, however, the UHSAA recently named dozens of senior athletes to its various Academic All-State teams for spring sports. The prestigious awards are presented statewide to 12th grade athletes who have maintained cumulative grade-point averages at or near a perfect 4.0, with each honoree receiving an award certificate.

Cedar High shortstop Japrix Weaver, who made the 4A Academic All-State softball team, told St. George News/Cedar City News, “It is a blessing to be a good athlete, but I value academics even more and know that being a good student is important for life’s success.”

Weaver, who was previously named to the Academic All-State teams for both volleyball and basketball, said earning the prestigious honors has long been a goal of hers, as her three older siblings also received Academic All-State honors in each of the sports they played.

Following is a listing of the Academic All-State winners from Southern Utah’s Region 9, which comprises eight 4A schools in St. George, Washington City, Hurricane and Cedar City:

Boys tennis

Kaden Dalton, Canyon View; Christian Blatter, Desert Hills; Stefan Balian, Dixie; Conner Stewart, Hurricane; Mitchell Erekson, Pine View; and Leo Bloxham, Snow Canyon.

Girls golf

Cashly Curtis, Canyon View; and Caitlyn Utley, Snow Canyon.

Softball

Japrix Weaver, Cedar; Rebecca Boyer, Cedar; Kamri Christensen, Desert Hills; Chloe FitzGerald, Hurricane; and Ginger Farnsworth, Hurricane.

Boys track and field

Collins Nelson, Canyon View; Jared Winn, Canyon View; Austin Prince, Cedar; Benjamin Palmer, Cedar; Bowen Cluff, Crimson Cliffs; Tristan Anderson, Desert Hills; Tyler Nance, Desert Hills; Noah Dempsey, Dixie; Porter Dansie, Hurricane; Caleb Adams, Pine View; Luke Huddleston, Pine View; Steven Swinson, Pine View; Brock Nowatzke, Snow Canyon; Tanner Dennett, Snow Canyon; and Zarek Proffit, Snow Canyon.

Girls track and field

Jaylee Sorenson, Canyon View; Kaylee Hillyard, Canyon View; Madalyn Steffensen, Canyon View; Malayna Steffensen, Canyon View; Cambridge Wood, Cedar; Cassadie Gunter, Cedar; Mayci Torgerson, Cedar; Lainee Moss, Crimson Cliffs; Anna Powell, Desert Hills; Emma Jacobsen, Desert Hills; Emma George, Desert Hills; Lauren Luekenga, Desert Hills; Savannah Stouffer, Desert Hills; Katelyn Larsen, Dixie; Lacee Durrant, Dixie; Madelyn Hatch, Hurricane; Mylee Moon, Hurricane; Nya Farnsworth, Hurricane; Anna Green, Pine View; Jenessa Finch, Pine View; Hallie Remund, Snow Canyon; Rachel Durante, Snow Canyon; Sophia Chandler, Snow Canyon; and Tylei Jensen, Snow Canyon.

Boys soccer

Isaac Belnap, Canyon View; Caleb Atkinson, Crimson Cliffs; Benjamin Simister, Desert Hills; Joshua Stewart, Dixie; Prestyn Anderson, Pine View; and Matthew Van Gils, Snow Canyon.

Baseball

Cody Spencer, Canyon View; Madsen Rigby, Canyon View; Tanner Esplin, Cedar; Jace Mortensen, Desert Hills; Lincoln Gardner, Desert Hills; Logan Wilstead, Desert Hills; Reggie Graff, Dixie; Anthony Parra, Pine View; and Daniel Elder, Pine View.

In addition, the following student-athletes from 1A and 2A schools in the Southern Utah area also received Academic All-State honors in their respective spring sports:

2A girls golf

Tyra Eyre, Beaver; Valerie Harris, Beaver; Camilla Robison, Millard, Carlee Stephenson, Millard; Jetta Stevens, Millard; and Madison Owen, Millard.

1A girls golf

Jaycee Rose, Milford; Taylor Alger, Milford; and Shayla Spencer, Valley.

2A softball

Lindsay Smith, Beaver; Jessica Chambers, Enterprise; Shaylee Reber, Enterprise; Alysen Talbot, Piute; and Tazia Johnson, Piute.

2A boys track and field

Coby Drake, Enterprise; Levi Randall, Enterprise; John Whitaker, Millard; Morris Maxfield, Millard; and Nathan Despain, Millard.

2A girls track and field

Brinley Unsworth, Kanab; and Dakota Robinson, Parowan.

1A boys track and field

Ian Johnson, Bryce Valley; Bryson Barnes, Milford; Carson Cox, Milford; Jevin Savage, Panguitch; Kevin Bridges, Panguitch; William Certonio, Panguitch; Westen Sylvester, Piute; and Logan Chappell, Wayne.

1A girls track and field



Akaydeh Livingston, Milford; Aliza Woolsey, Milford; Kinsey Williams, Milford; Kambree Fullmer, Panguitch; Mataya Barney, Panguitch; Tana Frandsen, Panguitch; Taylia Norris, Panguitch; and Myndi Morgan, Piute.



2A baseball

McCoy Smith, Beaver; Bodee Shumway, Enterprise; Kayden Stauffer, Enterprise, Levi Randall, Enterprise; Trevin Jones, Enterprise; and Grayson Robb, Parowan.

1A boys golf

Zachary Sherwood, Milford; Cairo Houston, Milford; Wesley Jensen, Panguitch; Bridger Eastwood, Piute; and Logan Ted Chappell, Wayne.

To view all of the Academic All-State recipients, visit UHSAA’s website and click on the link to the desired sport or activity. The awards are sponsored by the Deseret News.

