‘I know they will conquer the world’; Champion Allstars Cheer trains young athletes, builds brighter futures

Champion Allstars Cheer, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Cassidy Legg, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — For seven years, Champion Allstars Cheer has trained and developed young athletes into not only accomplished cheerleaders but honorable citizens.

When owner Cassidy Legg opened the doors to Champion in 2013, she wanted a place where she could teach athletes about a sport she loved, as well as instill in them a sense of value and acceptance. She wanted to give back to the sport that had the greatest impact in her life while helping young athletes learn life lessons to prepare them for the future.

“At Champion we talk a lot about the bigger picture in practice,” Legg said. “Cheerleading is what we love and what we are physically doing, but if I can teach them to dream big, set goals, and always give 100%, I know they will conquer the world.”

Legg said that at Champion Allstars Cheer, the girls are treated like family, “because that is how we feel about them.”

“I think that atmosphere is what sets us apart from other gyms,” she said

With more than 100 athletes in the gym, Champion finds ways to bring them all together so they can support each other not only at practices and competitions but outside of the sport in their daily lives.

Deleece Smith, a coach at Champion, said she believes the thing that the athletes look forward to the most is the pep rallies.

“They get to watch their friends on other teams perform, showcase their skills, and then come together in candlelight for an inspirational talk,” Smith said.

Champion prides themselves on making each athlete and team feel special. The coaches’ motto – “No Team Left Behind” – has propelled the program to be one of the top competitors in the nation.

Last season Champion made history, having two teams make the D2 Summit Finals, which were held in Orlando, Florida, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena. This was their third year qualifying for the event.

Six teams earned qualifying bids to compete this season, but unfortunately due to COVID-19 precautions, the event has been postponed.

With the success, the gym has seen in its first seven years, Legg wanted to ensure Champion had adequate space to accommodate all of its athletes. Champion recently moved into a new building, which doubled the size of the gym and is now twice the size of any cheer gym in Southern Utah.

“We now have 10 teams, and as a company, we feel it is our duty to ensure that our athletes have adequate space to learn, drill, and master all of their skills,” she said. “With our new space, we also have the opportunity to offer more recreation programs to develop athletes. We went all-in and invested in each one of our athletes.”

Legg invited people to come check out their new building, located at 1871 W. Canyon Drive in St. George.

“It is the premier space in Southern Utah.”

Legg said they are anxiously awaiting the start of their new season, with new team placements being held May 14-15. Anyone interested in information about joining the Champion Allstars Cheer family can learn more online.

Resources

Champion Allstars Cheer | Address: 1871 W. Canyon Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-826-1637 | Website.

