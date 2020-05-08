StayGreater top 5: From nurses on the pandemic front lines to an Air Force salute

Doctors and nurses from Intermountain Healthcare hospitals in Utah show the gear they are using to treat patients in New York City, New York on an unspecified date. | Photo courtesy Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

FEATURE — St. George News is making it a point each week to highlight how the Southern Utah community is coming together to help each other through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the spirit of the #StayGreater campaign, launched by the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office in a call for Southern Utahns to support local businesses, artisans and their neighbors, here are the top 5 stories published in the last week spotlighting the commendable efforts of the community.

ST. GEORGE — A few months ago, if Libbey Steed was told she would be going on an expenses-paid trip to New York City, visions of a night on Broadway and seeing Times Square would probably have crossed her mind. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

ST. GEORGE — After crowds flooded state parks around Southern Utah this weekend, groups of locals banded together to clean up the areas after there was vandalism at Sand Hollow and trash left behind at Gunlock.

ST. GEORGE — Whether it was a volunteer who doesn’t let age slow her down or a community coming together to do their part in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, last week was filled with stories of how the people of Southern Utah truly shone.

CEDAR CITY —Gem Awards, a locally based awards and trophy shop, is offering free medals for first responders across the nation.

Jacob Passey told Cedar City News the business has received support from the community for decades, and the medals are an effort to give back.

ST. GEORGE — A team of fighter jet pilots from Hill Air Force Base gave the state’s front-line pandemic workers a hearty salute from above during the “Utah Strong Flyover” Thursday afternoon.

