#StayGreater top 5: From nurses on the pandemic front lines to an Air Force salute

Written by Joseph Witham
May 8, 2020
Doctors and nurses from Intermountain Healthcare hospitals in Utah show the gear they are using to treat patients in New York City, New York on an unspecified date. | Photo courtesy Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

FEATURE — St. George News is making it a point each week to highlight how the Southern Utah community is coming together to help each other through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the spirit of the #StayGreater campaign, launched by the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office in a call for Southern Utahns to support local businesses, artisans and their neighbors, here are the top 5 stories published in the last week spotlighting the commendable efforts of the community.

‘It’s an honor to go’; St. George nurses travel to Big Apple to help fight coronavirus

Dixie Regional Medical Center emergency room nurse Libbey Steed in an undated photo after a 12-hour shift in an N95 mask at a Northwell Health hospital in New York City, New York on an unspecified date in April 2020. | Photo courtesy Intermountain Health, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A few months ago, if Libbey Steed was told she would be going on an expenses-paid trip to New York City, visions of a night on Broadway and seeing Times Square would probably have crossed her mind. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read complete story here.

Local groups come together to clean up Sand Hollow and Gunlock after crowded weekend

A group of locals sand blasts graffiti off of Sand Mountain after it was vandalized over the weekend in Hurricane, Utah, May 3, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Susan Bolton, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After crowds flooded state parks around Southern Utah this weekend, groups of locals banded together to clean up the areas after there was vandalism at Sand Hollow and trash left behind at Gunlock.

Read complete story here.

Sunny News Roundup: Snapshot stories of some of the recent good stuff

Teachers at Lava Ridge Intermediate wave at students as they drive by during their “Gila Hello,” Santa Clara, Utah, April 30, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Whether it was a volunteer who doesn’t let age slow her down or a community coming together to do their part in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, last week was filled with stories of how the people of Southern Utah truly shone.

Read complete story here.

Award store offers free medals to first responders as thanks ‘for keeping us safe’ during pandemic

Medals designed to recognize first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. Image shows fusion border, one of three choices for the border, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Gem Awards website, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY —Gem Awards, a locally based awards and trophy shop, is offering free medals for first responders across the nation.

Jacob Passey told Cedar City News the business has received support from the community for decades, and the medals are an effort to give back.

Essential worker in St. George moved to tears by Air Force flyover tribute; photo gallery

“Utah Strong Flyover” performed by Hill Air Force Base, as seen from Southern Utah, April 30, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Corey Kealiher, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A team of fighter jet pilots from Hill Air Force Base gave the state’s front-line pandemic workers a hearty salute from above during the “Utah Strong Flyover” Thursday afternoon.

Read complete story here.

Learn more about the #StayGreater campaign here.

