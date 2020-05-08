Police searching for man missing out of Washington County

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an individual reported missing by family members.

John B. Hunt, 59, was reported missing after being overdue from fishing in the Washington County Area. Mr. Hunt’s wife said he would travel the area fishing Gunlock Reservoir, Enterprise Reservoir and stream areas.

Mr. Hunt left his home in his 2017 Silver Toyota Tacoma to fish at 3 p.m. on , and has not returned home or been in contact with the family since that time.

Mr. Hunt would typically be wearing a white T-shirt and gym shorts. Mr. Hunt will be driving a silver Toyota Tacoma with a NASA sticker on the back window and will have spilled white paint on the tailgate.

Missing Person: John B. Hunt

Age: 59

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 245

Please contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding the whereabouts of

Mr. Hunt at 435-634-5730.

