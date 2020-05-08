Lane restrictions to occur on I-15 through Mesquite until fall

ST. GEORGE — North and southbound lanes of Interstate 15 running from the Arizona border to the area of West Mesquite Boulevard will be intermittently narrowed as a part of a road project by the Nevada Department of Transportation between now and mid-October.

The roadwork will occur in up to 2-mile increments from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to NDOT.

The lane restrictions are a part of a six-month project that began in April focused on upgrading a 5.3 mile stretch of I-15 in Nevada. This will include milling and placing new asphalt roadway in both directions along I-15 as well as repairing and resurfacing the freeway bridge decks at Exits 120 and 122.

New signage, drainage, lighting and other improvements will also take place during this time, according to NDOT.

The project is estimated to run just over $9 million.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

“NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries,” NDOT states on its website. “The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of 6 feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.”

Nevada is currently under a stay-at-home order with an exception for essential travel which is set to expire May 15.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.