Man killed in Washington City shooting, 1 suspect in jail for murder

Written by Cody Blowers
May 8, 2020
ST. GEORGE — A 32-year-old Washington City man has been booked for murder after a call to police for “shots fired” turned deadly Thursday night.

Bradly Scott Hunt was arrested and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility shortly after 3 a.m. Friday facing one count of murder, along with firearm and misdemeanor drug charges.

Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams told St. George News the incident began late Thursday at a residence off Huntington Hill Road in Washington City, where officers were dispatched to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers quickly secured the scene and began treating the man who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Once emergency medical units arrived, he was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

“We have arrested one male who was transported to Washington County Jail who was charged with murder,” Williams told St. George News.

This is a developing story.

