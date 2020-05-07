Las Vegas Raiders announce full schedule for 2020 season

ST. GEORGE — The Las Vegas Raiders schedule for their 2020 season was announced on Thursday and will mark the franchises’ first season in their new home.

The team will be moving from Oakland, California, where they had been located since 1995, to Las Vegas, Nevada. With the move to Las Vegas, the Raiders have a brand new stadium awaiting them and a fresh slate of eight home games to play in Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders finished the 2019 season with a 7-9 overall record and did not make the postseason. They finished tied for second in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos.

The biggest news to come out of the 2020 schedule is that the Raiders’ first home game in their new stadium will be played against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21, 2020. The week two matchup will be broadcast on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

The Saints were the top team in the NFC South last season and finished with a 13-3 overall record. They were knocked out in the wild card round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Vikings.

Other big home games for the Raiders include matchups with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The 2020 regular season schedule also included four scheduled primetime games with two of them subject to change on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The Raiders will take on the new look Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady at home in week seven with the game scheduled to be on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Here’s the entire 2020 schedule:

Week 1 – Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers 9/13, 11 a.m. MST.

Week 2 – Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints 9/21, 6:15 p.m. MST on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Week 3 – Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots 9/27, 11 a.m. MST.

Week 4 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills 10/4, 2:25 p.m. MST.

Week 5 – Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 10/11, 11 a.m. MST.

Week 6 – Bye.

Week 7 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10/25, 6:20 p.m. MST on NBC’s Sunday Night Football*.

Week 8 – Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns 11/1, 11 a.m. MST.

Week 9 – Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 11/8, 2:05 p.m. MST.

Week 10 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos 11/15, 2:05 p.m. MST.

Week 11 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs 11/22, 6:20 p.m. MST on NBC’s Sunday Night Football*.

Week 12 – Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons 11/29, 11 a.m. MST.

Week 13 – Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets 12/6, 11 a.m. MST.

Week 14 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts 12/13, 2:05 p.m. MST.

Week 15 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers 12/17, 6:20 p.m. MST on FOX’s Thursday Night Football.

Week 16 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins 12/26 or 12/27, TBD.

Week 17 – Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 1/3, 2:25 p.m. MST.

*All Sunday Night Football games week 5-16 are subject to change.

