June 3, 1929 — May 3, 2020

Dorcus Nowers Bowler, 90, passed away May 3, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, in St. George, Utah. She was born June 3, 1929, in Beaver, Utah to Edward Wilson and Clistie Hyatt Nowers. She married Lewis John Bowler. They were married in Beaver, Utah on Sept. 23, 1955. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple on Dec. 19, 1962.

Mom grew up in Beaver, Utah, and attended elementary and high school there. After high school, she moved to Cedar City, Utah where she worked as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell. Following her marriage, she and Dad moved to St. George where they worked and raised their family.

Mom worked for many years at The ABC Shop in the Kemp Korner shopping center and later as co-owner of the Li’l Britches clothing store. In later years, Mom served as a St. George Temple worker and volunteered at the IHC Hospital Thrift Shop. She was always happiest when surrounded by her family and always kept us laughing with her sense of humor and quick wit.

She is survived by daughters: Lu Ann (Michael) Pickett of Pine Valley, Utah, Mary Alice (Jerald) Hunt of Enterprise, Utah, Nancy Ellen (Kevin) Holyoak of St. George, Utah; son; Scott Lewis (Kristen) Bowler of St. George, Utah, 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with two on the way. She is preceded in death by both parents, brothers; Ted Nowers and Morrell Nowers and sister; Enid Fotheringham and grandson-in-law, Ward Holt.

The family would like to thank the staff of Home Sweet Home (Ashley and Amy), The Meadows Care Facility and Dixie Hospice for their devotion and loving care of our Mother throughout her extended illness.

Finally, a very special thank you to our youngest sister, Nancy, for her tender care of Mom throughout the years, countless hours of doctor visits, financial matters and the day to day challenges of Mom’s illness. Thank you, Nancy, you are our hero.

Private family services will be held at the St. George City Cemetery.