TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

The weekend is almost here, and normally that means it's time to look for adventure – whether it's something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining – however, responding to public concerns over COVID-19 and recommendations from state officials, many events have been canceled or rescheduled.

Even though most of our favorite pastimes are still on temporary hiatus, co-hosts Amy Chesley and Sheldon Demke remind everyone there are still tons of fun things to do in Southern Utah.

Demke said this week, the fun starts at The Beach at Sand Hollow.

“Its a restaurant — you can do rentals — it’s wild,” he said. “We’ve got boats and jet skis … and things to be on the lake. I just want to be on the lake because it’s so hot outside.”

Ashley Moser, operations manager at the B.A.S.H., said the company has everything a person needs to have a fun day in the sun at Sand Hollow State Park.

“We are open seven days a week. Monday through Thursday, it’s 9-7. Friday through Sunday is 9-8. After every single rental we go through all of our boats, all of our jet skis, ATVs, UTVs,” she said. “All of our equipment gets sanitized every single time.”

A free drive-in movie is scheduled for Friday at the Red Cliffs Mall. A parking lot showing of “Frozen 2” will begin at 8:30 p.m at the back of the mall. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., but Chesley recommends getting there early because only the first 100 cars will be able to watch.

For people looking for a fun way to celebrate the end of the world, Down Under Dixie will be in town this weekend with their Apocalypse EDM Drive-in concert, taking over the Washington County Legacy Park on Friday, from 8 p.m. to midnight. The unique concert will be featuring performances from: Your Dad, Chayboss, Hex Effect, Jvck Mormon, Solace, Squidiat, Ultra Violet, and a special guest star.

“It’s like a rave in your car,” Demke said.

What are you doing for Mother’s Day weekend?

