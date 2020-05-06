Dixie State University to offer virtual hospitality certification program during pandemic

Dixie State University’s Greater Zion Hospitality program is offering the Guest Service Gold certification program to help Washington County hospitality-centered businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — To help Washington County hospitality businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dixie State University’s Greater Zion Hospitality program is offering virtual and subsidized access to the American Hotel and Lodging Association Education Institute’s Guest Service Gold certification program.

“Quality service is the foundation for building a strong and peaceful community. That value extends into our businesses, especially within an emerging tourism destination,” Julie Davies, hospitality industry leader and educator, said in a news release. “All businesses can benefit from positive visitor reviews and revenue, and the elements presented in the Guest Service Gold certification course can benefit any business that has customers and employees.”

Registration is open every Monday through May 18, and students have Monday through Friday to complete the four-hour coursework. The classes are self-paced with video lectures and live virtual discussions. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the online classes are discounted from $95 to $55.

The Guest Service Gold certification trains guest service-oriented employees to engage with their customers and provide memorable service. Additionally, the seven key elements taught within the course instruct students on how to overcome hospitality challenges and provide excellent service. Students who complete the coursework are eligible to become certified by taking a 30-question certification exam and scoring 70% or above.

Davies will team up with Breanne Ellis to teach the course. Davies has taught AHLEI courses, seminars and professional designation programs since 1986, which earned her designation as a Permanent Faculty of the Educational Institute. She has had extensive experience in hospitality management and healthcare administration. Davies has chaired multiple government taskforces and associations, such as the Organizing Chair of the Washington County Children’s Justice Center.

Ellis has an associate degree in technical arts in culinary arts and hospitality management from Skagit Valley College, a bachelor’s in Spanish for professions from the University of Las Vegas, and a master’s in international affairs and global enterprise. She attended Hurricane Elementary School and has lived, worked and learned about hospitality practices around the world. Ellis has developed international educational programs and has taught courses and seminars at Dixie State University, University of Utah, Drake University, UNLV, College of Southern Nevada and Skagit Valley College.

“This course is designed to not only help employees create positive service experiences but exceptional ones that will have guests and customers returning time and time again,” Ellis said. “This benefits the patrons visiting our establishments, the employees as they learn how to gain more joy and excitement in their positions, and the region as a whole as we elevate our guest service standards and truly become a Greater Zion community.”

To register for the program at the discounted price of $55, email commed@dixie.edu or call 435-652-7675. For any additional information, contact Tyson Pulsipher, Dixie State director of community and continuing education, at tyson.pulsipher@dixie.edu or 435-652-7675.

