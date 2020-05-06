January 13, 1948 — May 3, 2020

Maureen Sue Flynn peacefully passed away on May 3, 2020. She was born to Clifford and Theda Flynn on Jan. 13, 1948, at Grand Canyon National Park. Maureen spent her childhood exploring Native American ruins, the blacksmith shop and working in the photo studio directly with Mr. Kolb. Maureen had two children: Cristin Danille Balen and Richard Shane Robillard.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, activist, Buddhist, and defender. Maureen loved her work as a deputy at Washington County Sheriff’s Office. She was devoted to her service to Washington County and the people she worked with. Maureen later retired, allowing her to spend time with her grandchildren Mason, Courtney, and Hunter. Her grandson Mason and his wife Julia blessed Maureen with two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Lars. Maureen was always trying something new like crafting, painting, making gourds art, sculpting, sewing, quilting, but one of her favorite activities was attending her sons cooking classes at Harmon’s.

Maureen will be miss by all. We Love You.

