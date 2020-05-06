Joyce Elaine Mortensen Taylor

May 29, 1932 — May 4, 2020

Joyce Elaine Taylor, 87, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020, in Draper, Utah. She was born on May 29, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri, the second of four daughters born to John Gilbert Mortensen and Irma Van Zweden. Joyce was a member of the Greatest Generation.

The Mortensen family moved to the Chicago, Illinois area where Joyce was raised as a beautiful, happy and accomplished young woman. She graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School. She then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she belonged to the Val Norn sorority. It was at BYU that Joyce met her future husband, Russell Carl Taylor. The couple was married in the Salt Lake Temple on Feb.28, 1952. Russell predeceased Joyce 4 years ago.

The newlyweds initially resided in Kansas City, Missouri and then moved to Butte, Montana. In 1957 they moved to Denver, Colorado, where they raised their family. Their church service took them to Atlanta, Europe, Africa, Salt Lake City and back to Denver. They retired to St. George, Utah.

Joyce is survived by her six children: Gregory (Carol), Mark (Lori), Warren, (Tina), Colleen Tanner (Ric), Timothy (Jodi), and Janis Castillo (Rick). Joyce is the grandmother of 26 and the great-grandmother of 44.

Joyce was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held positions in the Sunday School and Young Women organizations. She actively supported her husband in his many church callings including stake president, mission president of the Georgia Atlanta Mission, and as a General Authority. She and Russ served as matron and president of the Denver Colorado Temple.

Joyce was a great cook and homemaker. She valued hard work. She was a true friend to others. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family. She required the best of herself and others; she wanted everyone to be their best selves. She was a true disciple of Jesus Christ.

She will be interred in the St. George Tonaquint Cemetery.

