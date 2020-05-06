October 4, 1929 — May 4, 2020

Guenavere Allen Sandberg, age 90, passed away at St George, Utah on May 4, 2020. She entered earth life in Cedar City, Utah on Oct. 4, 1929.

Gwen grew up in Circleville, Utah, surrounded by loving parents Irvin and Alice Wilson Allen, Aunt Carrie, Aunt Jessie, Uncle Lee and Uncle Vick down on the corner. She graduated from Utah State Agricultural College 1951. Gwen married George Woodard Sandberg on Aug. 22, 1951, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they reared five children.

Gwen taught school (elementary, high school, Utah State University and College of Southern Utah which later became Southern Utah University). Meanwhile, she pursued her own education earning a Master of Education degree at Utah State in 1965. For 15 years, Gwen was Publications Director for the Utah Shakespearean Festival. Following retirement in 1990, Gwen and Woody served three LDS service missions; two to Laie, Hawaii, and one near their home in New Harmony.

Her children are Sonja (Stephen Pyne), Queen Creek Arizona; Terrel, New Harmony Utah; Cris (Wendy Hanson), St Helens Oregon; Jabe (René Comp), Chandler Arizona; Eric, Palmdale California.

Near the end of her life, Gwen considered her greatest accomplishment to be her 65-year marriage to the love of her life, as well as the five educated, faithful and loving children who survive her. Along with spouses, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, this family represents Gwen’s reward. Two much-loved siblings also survive: Jetta Brewer-Huber, Anchorage, Alaska and Mauna Proctor, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Gwen’s husband Woody, her sister Sandra Tebbs and brother Bruce Allen preceded her in death.

Interment will be at the New Harmony, Utah cemetery on Friday, May 8, 2020, following a short graveside service. Family and friends will be invited to a memorial service for larger groups to be held in the future and are invited to share condolences online at www.serenitystg.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home, St. George of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.

“Let us cross over the river now, and sit in the shade of the trees.”

– Stonewall Jackson