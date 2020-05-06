January 11, 1936 — May 6, 2020

On a snowy January 11, 1936, Daryl E. Robbins was born to Errol W. and Colenda Evelyn Adams Robbins in Lehi, Utah.

The second of four children, Daryl had a happy, idyllic childhood. He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1955 and soon after married the love of his life, Mary Kathleen Johnson, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Daryl worked hard to support his family of four daughters, often working several jobs at a time. He was a skilled electrician who was self-taught in his trade. His attention to detail, diligence and perseverance in learning, along with an abundance of common sense, combined to earn him a great deal of respect in his field.

Kathleen, his sweetheart of 58 years, died in 2014 and he never got over her loss. Daryl passed away May 6, 2020, with his daughter, Annette, by his side. He is survived by his daughters: Annette (Craig) Scott, Patricia (Terry) Carney, and Holly (Ronald) Flannery, 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Rachell Robbins.

Private graveside services for the family will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Tremonton, Utah

