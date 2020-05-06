Police seeking information on suspect involved in hit-and-run on St. George Boulevard

Gold Cadillac DTS is the vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit and run on St. George Boulevard on March 23, 2020 in St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering information related to a hit-and-run reported at the Frostop on St. George Boulevard last month.

The crash occurred on March 23 in front of the Frostop restaurant located at 858 E. St. George Boulevard, according to a message posted on the department’s social media page Wednesday morning.

Authorities believe the suspect was driving a tan or bronze-colored 2006 Cadillac DTS with previous owner license plates, as seen in an image captured by a witness and provided to police.

Presently, efforts to locate the vehicle and its current owners have been unsuccessful, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News

“We are just trying to find out who was involved in the crash so that they can be held responsible for the damages,” she said, adding that the case is still active and detectives are following up on any leads that come in.

According to witness statements taken by officers shortly after the crash occurred, there were two occupants in the Cadillac. The driver was described as a white male in his 50s with black hair and “scruffy facial hair” who was possibly wearing a white and black striped shirt.

The passenger was described as a white female with dirty blonde curly hair who appeared to be between 40-50 years of age.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run crash is being asked to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 20P007696.

