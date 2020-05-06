‘We take care of people’; Red Rock Auto Sales 4×4 & Truck Center opens new location in St. George

L-R: Josh Williams and Victor Sparling, co-owners of Red Rock Auto Sales, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Red Rock Auto Sales 4×4 & Truck Center has shut the doors on its St. George Boulevard location and opened a new showroom on Bluff Street, and now might be the perfect time to purchase a new car or that lifted truck you’ve been dreaming about.

Josh Williams, co-owner of Red Rock Auto Sales 4×4 & Truck Center told St. George News the new location at 960 S. Bluff St. in St. George gives the dealership more space to serve the community, letting them expand from about 60 units to over 100.

“It has increased our truck inventory to one of the biggest used truck inventories in St. George. It’s nice – gives us a little more visibility,” Williams said. “We’re busy. We’re having our best month we’ve ever had in seven years.”

About 80% of their inventory is now trucks, and about half of those are diesel, which is their specialty.

“We have more used diesel trucks in stock than anybody in town. We usually have at least 20 used diesel trucks in stock,” he said. “Also we specialize in lifted trucks with custom wheels and tires.”

Red Rock Auto Sales also carries all types of used cars, SUVs, vans and other types of vehicles.

Williams and his co-owner, Victor Sparling, understand that buying a used car can be a difficult process, and they pride themselves on making the experience easy, giving buyers all the information they need to make the best decision. Their low-pressure, no-hassle approach ensures every customer has a pleasant, enjoyable buying experience.

“A lot of people don’t like to go into a dealership, not being able to find out the price on a truck and not being able to find out what their trade-in is worth until there are ready to buy something,” Williams said. “That shouldn’t be the case. You should be able to come in and get the information up front so that you can make a good buying decision based on everything.”

From the day the dealership opened, he said they have endeavored to do business their own way.

“All our cars are priced right on the window with a clear, visible sticker. If they want to know a trade-in – before they even land on any vehicle – we’ll do a trade-in appraisal, let them know what we’d give them, and that trade appraisal is good on any car they want on the lot. We’re not going to change or adjust it based on which vehicle of ours they choose to buy.”

Williams said now is a great time to buy, with the Federal Reserve dropping interest rates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and financing is easier than ever because lenders are super anxious to process new loans.

“When things are off and their normal business isn’t happening during this time, they get a little more aggressive on the loan side. We call it ‘buying a little bit deeper.'”

Williams guarantees they will make anyone’s trip – whether locally or from Cedar City, Hurricane or other areas – worthwhile with an excellent discount. If they have a specific vehicle in mind, he suggests giving them a call or sending a message, and they can try to locate exactly what they’re looking for. They do a lot of used-car ordering, where somebody comes in and says, “Hey I am looking for this exact thing.”

“We do a special pricing for those vehicles because we don’t have them sit on our lot,” he said. “We’ll give a special price, a special deal, and we will give them all the pricing up front before they buy it.”

They have an extremely high retention of past customers and one of the highest Google review ratings in the used car business. What’s most important to them is to have a good reputation so when they see people in the community with their families, they don’t have to hide their faces.

“We take care of people,” Williams said. “If something breaks right away, even if they didn’t have a warranty, we’ll come in good faith and help them out. … We understand we’re doing business in a small community.”

