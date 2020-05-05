Collision shuts down Red Cliffs Drive near Megaplex Theatres

Written by Ryne Williams
May 5, 2020

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles collided on Red Cliffs Drive near the Megaplex Theaters at Pineview around 5:40 p.m., which shut down Red Cliffs Drive at 2720 E Street.

A collision between two vehicles shits down Red Cliffs drive in St. George, Utah, May 5, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

There were minor injuries reported and one person was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.

“The first vehicle was traveling eastbound through the intersection on Red Cliffs Drive,” St. George Police Officer Mark Biehl said. “The other vehicle involved was at a green light turning, turning westbound onto Red Cliffs Drive from 2450 East. It appears that the vehicle traveling eastbound towards Washington didn’t obey the traffic signal and in turn ran the red light and collided with the other vehicle involved.”

Biehl said there are suspected minor injuries but that he would be following up with the female driver that ran the red light at the hospital after he left the scene.

“Shoutout to them for assisting us. It’s a huge help being able to have them here to assist us so thank you to Washington City for being able to help us out. Right now, it’s a very busy time of the day, people are heading home from work so to have extra resources to help us out during this busy time of day is a great help,” he said.

As for staying concentrated on the road while driving and obeying traffic signals, Biehl offered a quick response.

“Just keep your heads up and pay attention,” Biehl said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ryne Williams was a Scholar-Athlete, earning CCAA Second Team All-Conference honors while playing Basketball at San Francisco State University. He is a graduate of the University's College of Liberal and Creative Arts where he double majored in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and History. A former host for the campus radio station, KSFS, Ryne previously worked for the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Raiders flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.

Email: rwilliams@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!