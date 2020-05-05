Collision shuts down Red Cliffs Drive near Megaplex Theatres

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles collided on Red Cliffs Drive near the Megaplex Theaters at Pineview around 5:40 p.m., which shut down Red Cliffs Drive at 2720 E Street.

There were minor injuries reported and one person was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.

“The first vehicle was traveling eastbound through the intersection on Red Cliffs Drive,” St. George Police Officer Mark Biehl said. “The other vehicle involved was at a green light turning, turning westbound onto Red Cliffs Drive from 2450 East. It appears that the vehicle traveling eastbound towards Washington didn’t obey the traffic signal and in turn ran the red light and collided with the other vehicle involved.”

Biehl said there are suspected minor injuries but that he would be following up with the female driver that ran the red light at the hospital after he left the scene.

“Shoutout to them for assisting us. It’s a huge help being able to have them here to assist us so thank you to Washington City for being able to help us out. Right now, it’s a very busy time of the day, people are heading home from work so to have extra resources to help us out during this busy time of day is a great help,” he said.

As for staying concentrated on the road while driving and obeying traffic signals, Biehl offered a quick response.

“Just keep your heads up and pay attention,” Biehl said.

