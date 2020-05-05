Parowan police ask for public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old girl

16-year-old Solita Miller, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the Parowan Police Department, St. George News

PAROWAN — The Parowan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a girl who went missing early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Parowan Police Department, 16-year-old Solita Miller left in the early morning hours Monday. She snuck out of a group home she was staying at some time between midnight and 8 a.m.

Miller has a history of attempting to run away from her home in McKinney, Texas.

Solita was born in Cambodia and has dark skin. She stands at 5 feet tall and weighs 125 lbs. She has black shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a tan-colored sweatshirt and gray sweat pants. She has the number two tattooed behind her right ear.

Based on information uncovered during the investigation, police believe she is headed to the Las Vegas, Nevada area and then possibly trying to get to Florida from there.

She did not have access to a cellular phone, computers or money, but she does have a history of shoplifting and has shoplifted in the past to gain money.

Her family is very concerned about her and wants her to come home to them safe. If you have seen Solita or have any information please contact the Parowan Police Department 435-586-9445. Solita has been listed on the NCIC system and local attempts to locate have been issued.

