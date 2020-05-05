January 22, 1952 — May 03, 2020

Helene Chadburn, age 68, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her siblings and loved ones on May 03, 2020.



Helene was born in St. George, Utah on Jan. 22, 1952, to Eugene and Nola Chadburn. Nola had stopped breathing after the birth of Helene and had to be resuscitated four times. Helene was merely more than 5 pounds when she was born and so weak that doctors thought she would never leave the hospital. Helene was definitely a force to be reckoned with. At age 2, Helene had a fall, causing a severe head injury and her head began to quickly swell. She was rushed to the LDS Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where a shunt was placed to drain the fluid to prevent further brain damage. Being the miracle Helene is, her head stopped swelling, and, except for her eyesight, there was no apparent damage to her brain. The fall left Helene legally blind and she had to learn to walk all over again.

Helene attended the Utah School for the Blind in Ogden, Utah for five years where she could learn to cope and live with her blindness and physical limitations. Helene then returned home to St. George to attend Dixie High School for her senior year and graduate with her peers.

Helene volunteered at Dixie College in the teacher training pre-school program from 1972 to 2004. In 1990, she received the Utah State Governor’s Silver Bowl Award for Volunteerism. In 1996, she received the Distinguished Service Award from Dixie College for her 24 continuous years of volunteer service at the pre-school training center. Helene was the happiest being around children and making them feel loved and special. The children at the pre-school loved and adored her dearly. They were always excited to see “Miss Helene.” She touched thousands of lives through her many years of volunteering at the pre-school.



Helene helped in the nursery at the LDS church, where she was a member. She loved being around the children the most.



Helene could keep track of everyone’s birthdays, anniversaries, phone numbers, you name it! She knew. Everyone would call Helene to be reminded whose birthday was coming up. Helene loved listening to the radio and listening to the Jazz, BYU and other basketball teams play. She would count on her abacus and call everyone she knew daily.



Helene is proceeded in death by her loving parents, grandparents Lewis and Mildred Bowler, grandparents Fredrick and Harriet Chadburn, and nephew Trevis Chadburn. She is survived by her siblings: Phillip (Lisa) Chadburn of Logan, Utah, Danny (Cheryl) Chadburn of St. George, Utah, De Lynn (Rone) Jessop of Veyo, Utah, and many other family members.



Helene’s services will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary on May 07, 2020. A viewing will take place from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with a private family service at 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St George, Utah 435-673-2454.