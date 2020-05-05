Driver arrested for DUI following crash that left 2 motorcycle riders with severed limbs

Mustang strikes a motorcycle on Old Highway 91 near mile marker 1, Washington County, Utah, May 4, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash reported on Old Highway 91 Monday afternoon left two motorcycle riders with severed limbs and sent a driver to jail for felony DUI.

At the time of the crash, the Mustang was heading south on Old Highway 91 at mile marker 2 near the Utah-Arizona border when it struck the motorcycle, which was heading north and carrying two occupants, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Graham Hancock said.

The mustang pulled to the side of the highway. A passerby called 911 when they reached an area where there was cell service.

Deputies and emergency responders arrived to find that both riders had been thrown from the bike and were severely injured. They were flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment, Graham said.

The car struck the motorcycle nearly head-on, but more toward the left side of the bike, Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said. This was made evident since the impact struck both riders’ lower extremities, causing the driver of the bike to suffer a left-foot amputation in the crash, while the woman’s left leg was severed when the Mustang struck the couple.

Both were “critically, critically injured,” Hunt said, “but were alert and talking to us before they were loaded into two helicopters, thankfully.”

He added that both riders were then flown to the hospital in “extremely” critical condition.

Meanwhile, deputies detected the smell of alcohol on the Mustang driver, Hancock said, and conducted a field sobriety test at the scene. Later, a portable breathalyzer was administered which showed a blood-alcohol level of .147, according to charging documents filed with the court.

Shortly thereafter, the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Dylen Pletsch, of Las Vegas, was transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility and booked on third-degree felony DUI with serious injury and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, while Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue, Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire Department, Intermountain Life Flight and Mercy Air Transport responded and assisted at the scene.

