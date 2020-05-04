Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Crowds gather at Gunlock State Park en masse following Utah easing visitation restrictions on its state parks due to the coronavirus, Washington County, Utah, May 2, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 2-3.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Gunlock State Park, which saw crowding and a severe injury to one patron Saturday, has announced it will be closed Sunday including the Gunlock Falls area.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A woman was taken by Intermountain Life Flight to the hospital Saturday after sustaining injuries following a jump into a pool at the area known as the Gunlock Falls.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Before noon Sunday, Sand Hollow and Quail Creek state parks had reached capacity and closed to new boaters and beach crowds. The parks will continue to monitor capacity throughout the day in order to assess whether or not they can allow in new customers.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The state of Utah saw on Sunday its largest single-day jump in coronavirus cases since April 4 according to the Utah Department of Health.

The state reported 194 new positive cases of the COVID-19 virus Sunday for a total of 5,175 people tested positive since the first reported case of the virus in Utah on March 6.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A woman was killed and another injured in two separate all-terrain vehicle accidents in Kane County Friday afternoon.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.