Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by or for St. George News
May 4, 2020
Crowds gather at Gunlock State Park en masse following Utah easing visitation restrictions on its state parks due to the coronavirus, Washington County, Utah, May 2, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 2-3.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

UPDATED: Gunlock State Park reopens following temporary weekend closure

Crowds gather at Gunlock State Park en masse following Utah easing visitation restrictions on its state parks due to the coronavirus, Washington County, Utah, May 2, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Gunlock State Park, which saw crowding and a severe injury to one patron Saturday, has announced it will be closed Sunday including the Gunlock Falls area.

Read complete story here.

Jump into crowded Gunlock Falls results in injury for Las Vegas woman 

The Washington County Search and Rescue team responded to the report of an injured woman at Gunlock State Park, Washington County, Utah, May 2, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was taken by Intermountain Life Flight to the hospital Saturday after sustaining injuries following a jump into a pool at the area known as the Gunlock Falls.

Read complete story here.

Sand Hollow, Quail Creek join Gunlock in closing after flood of crowds 

Gunlock Reservoir, Washington County, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Washington County Water Conservancy District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Before noon Sunday, Sand Hollow and Quail Creek state parks had reached capacity and closed to new boaters and beach crowds. The parks will continue to monitor capacity throughout the day in order to assess whether or not they can allow in new customers.

Read complete story here.

Utah sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases in a month

Stock image. | Photo by
kovop58, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The state of Utah saw on Sunday its largest single-day jump in coronavirus cases since April 4 according to the Utah Department of Health.

The state reported 194 new positive cases of the COVID-19 virus Sunday for a total of 5,175 people tested positive since the first reported case of the virus in Utah on March 6.

Read complete story here.

1 killed, another injured in separate ATV crashes in Coral Pink Sand Dunes 

File photo of ATV riders at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Kane County, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was killed and another injured in two separate all-terrain vehicle accidents in Kane County Friday afternoon.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to news@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!