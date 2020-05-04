Driver crashes into streetlamp when contact lens shifts in eye

Written by Aspen Stoddard
May 4, 2020
The aftermath of the crash on Old Highway 91, Santa Clara, Utah, May 4, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An SUV knocked down a streetlamp Monday afternoon after a man became distracted by a contact lens in his eye.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police Sgt. Reed Briggs told St. George News that at approximately 5:20 p.m., a man driving down Old Highway 91 near Rachel Drive said his contact had shifted in his eye.

“He started messing around, trying to pull it back over and ended up driving off the road and down the embankment,” he said. “He took down some fencing and a power pole to the city.”

Santa Clara-Ivins Police and Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

The vehicle was totaled, and the man refused medical transport.

“He was walking around and OK,” Briggs said.

