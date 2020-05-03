Competitive video gaming rising in popularity during pandemic

Participants compete in the first-ever Hurricane Madden esports tournament at the Hurricane Community Center on Friday, January 31, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Even in the middle of a pandemic, competitive video gamers are still competing in esports competitions and more people are taking interest.

AJ Dimick, the Director of esports operations at the University of Utah told Fox13Now.com, “We’ve definitely seen an uptick in attention in esports since we have gotten into our current circumstance.”

Usually, esports matches are streamed on Twitch with a few games being broadcast on ESPN. But now, with the lack of regular sporting events, esports is getting more air time.

“Unlike mainstream sports, where there’s a necessity for people to be in a room together and for audiences to traditionally go to a common venue and watch a sport,” Dimick said. “This is something we can continue to do in a safe way.”

The rising interest is leading to a new problem though. Dimick said that as colleges form more esports teams, the need to get more qualified coaches also grows, and he says they’re harder to find.

