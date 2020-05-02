Zion National Park announces it is reopening on May 13

May 2, 2020
Stock image of Angels Landing, Zion National Park, Utah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Zion National Park announced on its Web site Saturday afternoon that it will be reopening its gates on May 13.

Views of Zion National Park from the road to Gooseberry Mesa. Apple Valley, Utah, April 12, 2016 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

In a brief message on the park’s website, Zion National Park said it will reopen access to select areas. Access will be day-use and only in select parts of the  that have yet to be specified. Visitor access will be limited to available parking in some areas. Further details have not yet been released, but the park said it will release additional details in the coming days.

Gov. Gary Herbert announced during a coronavirus press conference April 3 that he had reached an agreement with the United States Department of the Interior to close Zion National Park “immediately” as a response to social distancing efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryce Canyon National Park announced earlier this week that it will open certain areas on Wednesday. The main park road, all viewpoints to Rainbow Point, restrooms at Sunset Point and trails in the Bryce Amphitheater area will be open.

Utah’s state parks have already been to all visitors, but high numbers of visitors forced many in Southern Utah to close their gates early in the day Friday.

The same held true Saturday, as Sand Hollow State Park announced on its Facebook page it once again closed the park to all new visitors at 11 a.m., but reopened access at 5:30 p.m.

