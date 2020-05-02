Washington City mayor urges continued safety practices as Community Center is reopening

The Washington City Community Center, Washington City, Utah, Aug. 10, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George, News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington City Community Center will be joining St. George and surrounding communities in reopening aspects of public recreation Monday, albeit in a limited capacity.

For the time being, the community center will be open to members only according to the city’s website. However, those who are considered to be at higher risk for COVID-19 are discouraged from using the facility.

In addition, the facility’s swimming facilities will be limited to the lap pool, with only one swimmer in a lane at a time.

Washington City Mayor Ken Neilson told St. George News he’s happy to see parts of the city reopening, though he still encourages residents to use common sense in their activities. This includes advisories to continue social distancing and hygiene practices and wearing masks.

“We’re moved from the red to orange phase, which allows us a little more freedom,” Neilson said, referring to Governor Herbert’s moving the threat level of the coronavirus from high risk (red) to moderate risk (orange) on Friday. This has paved the way for many facilities and businesses to reopen in a limited manner.

Though limited for now, Neilson said he is hoping to soon see another drop in the virus threat level – this time from orange to yellow. It may sound ambitious, he said, but he remains optimistic.

“Right now we’re at the mercy of our elected officials up north,” Neilson said, as any changes in the overall threat level of the state will need to come from the governor’s office.

“If we continue to do what we’re doing – keeping six feet away, keeping your hands sanitized and washed and away from your face, wearing the masks – if we continue to do that, I think we can transition a little quicker into a sense of normality,” he said.

If conditions improve in the coming weeks, the mayor said he hopes to lift restrictions on the community center that take effect this Monday.

The Washington County Community Center will open with the following restrictions:

Community Center members only (No daily entry).

Individuals who are at higher risk are discouraged from using the facility.

Patrons who have traveled outside the area within the past 14 days, who have any sign or symptoms of illness, or who have anyone in their household with illness shall not use the facility.

Individuals must remain 10 feet apart.

Limited space in fitness classes.

One swimmer per lap lane.

All patrons are encouraged to wear masks and REQUIRED to wipe down equipment before and after use.

Individuals who are at higher risk are discouraged from using the facility.

Please contact the front desk with any membership questions.

Restrooms open without showers or lockers – come dressed for your activity.

In accordance with current state and county health requirements, activities and services listed below are not being offered at this time:

Open swim

Basketball

Foosball

Pool table

Senior walk time

Concessions

Climbing wall

Party and pool rentals

Anyone with questions about the restrictions can call the Washington County Community Center at 435-656-6360.

Up-to-date information on Washington City’s response to COVID-19 can be found on the city’s Facebook page and website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.