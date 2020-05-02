1 killed, another injured in separate ATV crashes in Coral Pink Sand Dunes

ATV riders at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Kane County, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was killed and another injured in two separate all-terrain vehicle accidents in Kane County Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Friday, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an ATV crash at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park involving a woman in her 40s complaining of a broken leg and back pain. Soon after, a similar call came in involving a woman in her 40s who was also involved in an ATV crash and was receiving CPR, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Following additional calls, it become apparent these were two separate incidents that occurred within minutes of each other.

The first call occurred east of an area called the Dry Lake Bed where a 45-year-old Washington City woman had driven her ATV off a sand dune and rolled. She complained of leg, neck and back injuries and was subsequently flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George by Intermountain Life Flight.

The fatal incident occurred northwest of Lamb Springs where a 48-year-old Ogden woman was thrown off the ATV she rode after it went off a large sand dune. Though the family and friends started CPR, her injuries were fatal according to the release. The woman’s body was transported to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office by Mosdell Mortuary.

“Kane County would like to offer condolences to the families and thanks to the responding agencies who helped with the difficult access to the sand dunes,” the Sheriff’s Office states in the release.

