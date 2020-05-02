‘Community volunteers are essential’; dog-loving residents pitch in to improve Enoch PetSafe Dog Park

ENOCH CITY — Additional amenities were added to the Enoch PetSafe Dog Park in April, and upgrades are expected to continue through the summer.

Concrete slabs were poured in the small-dog side of the park, then benches were installed by volunteers for dog owners to take advantage of.

Rick Barkemeyer arranged for the concrete to be poured, then assisted Jordan Peterson and Tanner Camarena with installing the benches. Peterson also installed additional bag dispensers on both sides of the park so community members can pick up after their dogs.

Color Country Festival K9s Board President Lynne Brown told Cedar City News the recently-installed benches were purchased last year and stored by Enoch City. She said improvements will continue to be made to the park as funds become available through fundraising, donations and grants.

“As soon as we have enough money, we’re going to continue to finish and work on the park as best we can,” Brown said.

Currently planned upgrades include adding grass and a walkway to the small dog side, which is expected to occur later this month.

“The same man who did the ground clearing for us here (on the large-dog side), Kurt DeMille, is going to come out mid-May, and he’ll get started on the groundwork (for the small-dog side),” Brown said.

Additionally, Enoch City is donating approximately $4,000 worth of drip line sprinklers to the dog park. The system was originally intended for athletic fields, but was unfit for the soil type in the fields.

“The responsive drip system does not require us to have to trench for sprinkler lines,” Brown said. “They’re saving us a huge amount of money.”

Brown added that “community volunteers are essential” to making progress on the park, and volunteers will be needed to help lay the sod later this month.

Peterson said that the majority of improvements to the park have been made by volunteers.

“It’s all volunteer-based, without the volunteers nothing would get done,” Peterson said. “The city supports us but they don’t pay for the materials or the benches and things like that, so without volunteers nothing would get done out here. And we need more, because there’s a lot to do this summer.”

For more information about the park, visit the Enoch PetSafe Dog Park Facebook page.

