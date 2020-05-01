StayGreater top 5: From car bingo to daily inspiration delivered to smartphones

Friends Caitlin Kunz (in the SUV above) and Mikelle Lyons meet up for Drive-In Bingo in the parking lot of Ivins City Hall, Utah, on April 9, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

FEATURE — St. George News is making it a point each week to highlight how the Southern Utah community is coming together to help each other through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the spirit of the #StayGreater campaign, launched by the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office in a call for Southern Utahns to support local businesses, artisans and their neighbors, here are the top 5 stories published in the last week spotlighting the commendable efforts of the community.

IVINS CITY — At first, it sounded like the typical bingo game. “G-15, G-15….. B-3, B-3,” came out from the caller. But her echoed calls were punctuated by silence broken by the chirping of birds.

ST. GEORGE — In a time when people are struggling with mental health security, isolation and a bombardment of COVID-19 statistics, a local clinical social worker and therapist offers inspirational texts, podcasts and weekly challenges to elevate psychological well-being.

ST. GEORGE — As the nation continues to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, Dixie State University and several companies linked to the institution’s Atwood Innovation Plaza are helping Utah communities respond to the pandemic.

CEDAR CITY — American Legion Auxiliary members throughout the state of Utah have pledged to sew and donate 1,000 face masks for service members stationed on the USS Ronald Reagan.

ST. GEORGE — To boost spirits and foster community bonding during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of St. George has issued a challenge to its residents.

