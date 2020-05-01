Vehicle crashes into side of smoke shop in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A vehicle drove into the front of D&D Smokes & More Friday afternoon.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Tim Bonzo told Cedar City News the driver of the vehicle was attempting to pull into a parking stall in front of the store.

“The guy missed his brakes pulling in and hit the building,” Bonzo said.

Co-owner Jeremiah Davis said although the vehicle did not go completely through the building, part of the wall will have to be rebuilt.

“We’re going to have to take out an entire 12-foot section of the wall on both sides and completely redo it,” Davis said.

Davis said the building was constructed in a way that prevented the car from coming through the building.

“That’s a two-by-six wall and this is wood and not sheetrock,” Davis said. “So between the wood and the two-by-six, that’s what stopped the car from actually coming completely into the sales floor.”

Davis said he’s grateful no one was injured in the collision.

“We’re just glad that nobody was injured, none of the employees, none of the customers, and the person driving — nobody was injured,” Davis said.

The driver of the vehicle was not issued a citation because the collision occurred on private property, and officers did not suspect driving under the influence or any impairment to the driver.

