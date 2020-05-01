What’s on the Menu: Jamba | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Isolation getting you down? Ready for a refreshing treat to tickle your taste buds and spark a little joy in your life?

Look no further than Jamba. With their myriad smoothies, juices, açaí bowls, breakfast wraps, oatmeal and more, it is the perfect place to perk up your palate and get an extra dose of vitamins and immunity boosters.

Still on the fence? Join “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke as he slurps his way to springtime bliss.

Join Sheldon for a refreshing smoothie on episode 54 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

In this episode, the quasi-famous foodie is treated to some of Jamba’s most popular menu items, including the Caribbean passion smoothie, the apple ‘n greens green smoothie and the açaí bowl, an açaí berry blend mixed with soy milk and topped with granola, honey, coconut, fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries.

Ordering a delicious smoothie or bowl is easier than ever with the Jamba app, and patrons can walk in to pick up their order or have it brought out curbside.

“If you want to do curbside pickup, you can just call us, let us know that you are here, and we can bring it out to ya,” general manager Coryna Sulahria said. “We don’t have a problem with that at all.”

Jamba recently opened their newest location in Cedar City, a drive-thru location just off Main Street.

Demke said Jamba makes everything “so easy.”

“I can get my smoothie fix and never leave my Zoom meeting,” he said.

What's on the Menu: Jamba

Resources

Jamba | Website.

Locations 473 S. River Road Suite A, St. George. 646 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Hours St. George: Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cedar City: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Telephone St. George, 435-359-1305. Cedar City, 435-263-0497.



