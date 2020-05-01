St. George Police asking for public’s help in locating murder suspect’s abandoned vehicle

A St. George Police vehicle on the scene of an accident on Friday, April 17, 2020 in St. George, Utah. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police are looking for a vehicle that may have been abandoned by a murder suspect traveling through the area on Wednesday.

Louis Gabriel Lucero, 35, was arrested Thursday in Eagle County, Colorado following a manhunt stemming from the murder of his girlfriend and her two sons in Victorville, California Wednesday.

“The suspect possibly ditched a vehicle in our area, and that’s what we’re looking for,” St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said, adding that St. George Police are working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle was a silver 2008 Ford Explorer with California plate #6HCF706.

Police said the suspect was seen on a surveillance camera entering the Maverik gas station at 1216 S. Bluff Street around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lucero is accused of murdering 42-year-old Erlinda Villareal and her two boys, ages 12 and 9, then dumping their bodies in a desert area of Apple Valley, California.

Apple Valley is located along Interstate 15, and the Maverik station is right off the Bluff Street offramp of I-15.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect is asked to call Detective Zack Bahlmann at 435-627-4342.

