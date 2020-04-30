‘Flatten the Curve Run, Walk or Roll’ virtual race provides opportunity to celebrate National Bike Month

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — St. George Races has found a way to incorporate the active lifestyle its residents embrace while staying on-brand with social distancing guidelines by putting on its first “Flatten the Curve Walk, Run or Roll.”

According to a press release from the city of St. George, participants are encouraged to use their feet or any nonmotorized conveyance such as a bicycle, skateboard, scooter, roller blades or wheelchair to accumulate as much mileage as possible during the month of May.

“This is our city’s first-ever virtual race event. This means anyone can participate from anywhere on their own timeline. We already have almost 500 registered from 30 states,” Aaron Metler, recreation supervisor for the city of St. George and St. George Races, said in the press release. “We are thrilled to provide a positive experience and for everyone to have something to look forward to during the month of May.”

The event ties in with National Bike Month, which encourages more people throughout the United States to give biking a try. On a local level, the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, the city of St. George, Washington City and the Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance have collaborated to promote National Bike Month.

“We are so pleased to partner with St. George Races and its Flatten the Curve virtual event,” Kye Nordfelt, president of Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance, said. “National Bike Month is about encouraging people to ride a bike. This virtual event provides a great incentive for activity and an excellent chance for families to have fun together.”

Three divisions include runners, walkers and wheels. Participants may enter any division and track their mileage against the other competitors. Participants can earn as many as six milestone buttons by reaching these benchmarks: 10 kilometers, half marathon (13.1 miles), marathon (26.2 miles), 50 miles, 100 miles and 200 miles. Everyone who participates will receive – by mail – a medal, milestone buttons and a Flatten the Curve face mask.

“We want to encourage participation more than anything,” Metler added. “This provides an outlet for physical activity and optimism.”

According to the press release, 10% of the $30 entry fee goes toward COVID-19 research. More information can be found online.

About National Bike Month

May was established as National Bike Month in 1956. Celebrated in communities from coast to coast, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more people to giving biking a try. On a local level, Bike Month activities represent a collaborative effort between the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, the City of St. George, Washington City and the Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance.

About St. George Races

St. George Races hosts a variety of half marathons, 10K, 5K, kids runs, triathlons, bike events, relays and other special events throughout the City of St. George and the Washington County Area. St. George Races also offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for area businesses and volunteer opportunities for all who are interested.

