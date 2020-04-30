Bowling alleys around St. George reopening with new procedures

ST. GEORGE — Bowling alleys around St. George are beginning to reopen as the governor announced that the state of Utah will be moving to a reduced coronavirus alert level. Some of the bowling alleys opened last week while others opened up this week.

Dixie Bowl and Billiards opened April 22 with limited hours until April 27 when they open at noon and close at 8 p.m. They said they are sanitizing bowling ball and billiards equipment after every use. They are also limiting bowlers to three people per lane and six people for every two lanes.

They also had all of their carpets shampooed and cleaned with many more sanitation efforts. A worker told St. George News that more and more people have been going to the bowling alley with nine lanes going earlier in the day on Wednesday.

The worker said they are happy to be open and serving the community.

Sunset Lanes echoed a similar sentiment with their reopening. They are sanitizing all of their equipment while staggering lanes. Meaning that if one lane is in use, there is a lane closed in between another one that is in use.

“We opened up officially this past Monday,” Trent Nay told St. George News. “We just run half capacity. We’ve got 20 lanes, that means the health department recommends we can run five to a lane, skip a lane. I get 10 lanes so that’s 50 people. It’s worked out really good right now.”

As soon as a lane is done and it gets closed out, the lane is sanitized. This includes the ball return, the touchscreen monitors and all of the chairs. Patrons are also asked to leave their bowling balls at their lane so the workers know which balls have been used for sanitation as well.

Sunset Lanes’ leagues will also be starting up toward the end of May, which will allow for their summer leagues to run their course.

In regard to how many people are visiting Sunset Lanes, Nay said that they are getting their regulars but there have been plenty of new faces. With no leagues going on for the next three weeks, he also said that they have openings all day for the public to come in and bowl.

“Yesterday I saw about a dozen people I’ve never seen before so it’s nice, people are getting out,” Nay said. “Also we are running, for May, a $2 game and a $2 shoe rental. We’re running a cheap special because some people are affected, but if they have to get out and do some recreation, something fun with the family, it’s very affordable.”

Fiesta Fun Center, the only other bowling alley in St. George, told St. George News they will be reopening with an event on Friday that will run from 10 a.m. to midnight. Fiesta Fun also has an arcade, laser tag, miniature golf, bumper boats, go-karts and batting cages.

