Dixie State University offers new Information Technology Certificate program

Dixie State University‘s Extended Learning Initiative is offering a new Information Technology Certificate that allows students to complete the course requirements remotely from anywhere. St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — To extend learning opportunities to individuals looking to earn a credential during COVID-19 social distancing measures, Dixie State University’s Extended Learning Initiative is offering a new Information Technology Certificate program.

Starting May 11, anyone enrolled can increase job skills through this flexible learning experience at non-traditional times and in remote locations. Due to COVID-19, all classes will be delivered online live with the use of Zoom. Students who participate will be started on a path toward a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and may qualify for financial aid.

“The IT certificate will provide students with the foundational computing knowledge they need to quickly identify and assess technical problems while also learning troubleshooting techniques to create and build workable solutions needed by local, regional and national industry partners,” Chris Gifford, the director of Dixie State’s Hurricane and Kanab Education Centers, said in a press release issued by the university.

The IT certificate is the first of many programs to be offered with Dixie State’s newly created Extended Learning Initiative. When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, future cohorts can choose to receive instruction on the DSU main campus, Hurricane Education Center or the Kanab Education Center. Instruction will be delivered to the remote campuses via interactive video conferencing from the DSU main campus.

“Through the Extended Learning Initiative, students can start a path to becoming lifelong-learners and build the skills necessary to start a career in this interactive environment,” Sarah Strickley, administrative assistant at the Hurricane Education Center, said. “Passionate professors that are there every step of the way to help students gain the knowledge and skills the need to be confident and successful.”

The initiative was created to offer students approved DSU academic certificates and degrees focused on industry needs. Students can pick the delivery method and timeframe of completion. Faculty will be a resource to all students to help them create a program that works best with their needs, whether it’s during the COVID-19 pandemic or after.

To register for the Information Technology Certificate, review a list of classes and learn more about the Extended Learning Initiative, visit the program’s website.