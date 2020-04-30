What’s on the Menu: Pieology Pizzeria | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Pizza: It’s what’s on the menu. And Pieology Pizzeria has made it easier than ever, despite COVID-19 dining room closures, to enjoy a fresh baked pizza made to suit everyone’s unique palate thanks to the simple-to-use Pie Life Rewards app as well as convenient online ordering.

That’s great news for “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke, a Pieology devotee and renowned pizza connoisseur.

“It’s a crazy world out there, but I’m not going hungry because of great local restaurants like Pieology,” Demke said.

In this episode, Demke leaves the local celebrity life to deliver pizza and a charming smile to a happy Southern Utah family.

Join Sheldon as he dives into a veggie-laden pizza on episode 53 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

The story of Pieology Pizzeria began with a family in a kitchen that was inspired by people, passion and pizza, according to information on their website. The create-your-own pizza restaurant serves creativity with six different crust offerings, seven mouthwatering sauces and a variety of toppings from gourmet cheeses, fresh veggies and delicious meats to choose from. For Demke, he prefers the cauliflower crust topped with lots of veggies, he said. Pieology also offers several chef-inspired pizzas, salads, sides and sweets. While the dining room is temporarily closed, Pieology is striving to make ordering and receiving their food a simple and easy process. Pieology general manager Coryna Sulahria said customers can use the Pieology Pie Life Rewards app, order online or place and order with DoorDash, Uber Eats or Postmates. “When all this crazy stuff is over, we are super excited to have the lines to the door again and be able to provide you guys with the good pizza and the good service that you guys have come to get to know and love,” Sulahria said. What’s on the Menu: Pieology Pizzeria | Brought to you by Camping World. Resources Pieology Pizzeria | Website | Facebook.

Location | Located in Red Rock Commons, 15 S. River Road, St. George.

Hours | Sunday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1o p.m.

Telephone | 435-429-6998.

