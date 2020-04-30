No Filter: A Zoom meeting with the ‘Tiger King’

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Two shows: One, a second rate (at best) reality vlog based in Southern Utah with a rotating cast of characters whose purpose is unclear; the other, a widely viewed Netflix documentary with a cast of human and animal characters so wild they strain credulity.

They both sound bizarre yet oddly mesmerizing – the train wrecks we know we should avert our eyes from, but don’t, or maybe can’t.

In this episode of “No Filter,” hosts Grady Sinclair and Regan Lelli see just how much carnage a sane person can take as they catch up with the cast of “Tiger King.”

Watch Grady and Regan catch up with an “iffy” cast of “Tiger King” in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

Due to social distancing measures taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinclair and Lelli graciously hosted the meeting via the Zoom conferencing app. Though the meeting wasn’t in the flesh, the episode is alive with the vibrant personalities of the one show that brought the world together in its darkest hour.

This “No Filter” episode doesn’t shy away from controversy, either. Sinclair and Lelli, along with the documentary’s cast, ask the tough questions that nobody seems to be asking. For instance, did Carole Baskin kill her husband? And just how much sardine oil does it take to cover a 50-year-old white man?

However, as the train wreck … er, episode, drags on, it becomes clear that something dubious is happening. It could be the quarantine, but something about the tiger people just looks off. And isn’t Joe Exotic in prison?

Maybe someone should tell Sinclair and Lelli they got the wrong people? But then again, this episode might be so terribly funny it doesn’t matter. In fact, it might be so good that world-famous boxing promoter Don King gives it his seal of approval.

But you will have to watch to find out.

