TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and normally that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining – however, responding to public concerns over COVID-19 and recommendations from state officials, all events have been canceled or rescheduled.

It’s going to be a hot, beautiful weekend and while Southern Utahns begin slowly venturing out of their bunkers and return to life outside, co-hosts Amy Chesley and Sheldon Demke remind everyone to stay clean, stay safe and not forget to stimulate our local economy.

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about ways to keep the community great during the coronavirus shutdown

Have you nominated your favorite local hero for the ”Stay Greater Hero” campaign? It’s super easy, Chesley said.

“Just post your hero to your social media page and tag stay greater hero.”

The contest, sponsored by Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office, asks the community to write a short paragraph, post a video, or post a photo to social media of someone being inspirational with #staygreaterhero and the person will be entered to win some great prizes.

Adding to the fun, the graphic artists at Canyon Media have created a #staygreaterhero coloring contest. All participants need to do is visit their favorite station’s website, like Sunny 101.5 or Planet 105.1, and KONY 99.9, and they can download a variety of fun pictures to color.

“The rumor is that things are going to get back to normal very soon,” Demke said. Starting on Friday – with all the necessary precautions – local businesses will be starting a soft-opening, including restaurants. “Even Fiesta Fun is opening up on Friday.”

Chesley will be giving away dozens of Fiesta Fun Cards in $5 increments to KONY listeners in the coming days, and there is seven weeks left for KONY’s “Stimulus Cash” to thank the community. Keep listening to 99.9 for a chance to win $100 three times a day at 8 a.m, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“You’ve been so good to us all these years, we want to be good to you,” Chesley said.

Get your cameras ready and keep a trained eye to the sky Thursday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m. in St. George. The United States Air Force F-35 Demo Team and the 388th Fighter Wing will be soaring over the city to salute and thank all the health care workers, first responders and essential personnel on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Four planes will fly in formation for the “Utah Strong Flyover” departing from a base near Ogden at 1 p.m., then proceeding over Salt Lake City down to St. George. After a quick showing, the F-35s will loop back toward Park City and Logan, then back to home base.

A map of the route can be found online here.

“That is so cool that the Air Force is doing it, I’m a big Air Force family,” Chesley said.

For more suggestions, watch the video in the media player above.

See video top of this listing.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.