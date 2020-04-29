Local man with 20-year criminal history faces warrants issued out of multiple jurisdictions

Composite image | Background photo by Peter Csaza/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Warrants continue piling up for a local man who appeared Tuesday in 5th District Court after an arrest in Washington City in February, a suspect with a 20-year criminal history that includes active cases in multiple counties across the state.

Cameron Bolli, 49, of St. George, who is in custody in Washington County, now faces a $10,000 warrant for his arrest that was issued out of Garfield County earlier this year involving a second-degree felony drug case, according to court records.

The case involved a 2018 incident in Panguitch where he was initially charged with felony drug and firearm charges, as well as misdemeanor assault. After pleading guilty to the drug charge, all other charges were dismissed under the terms of the plea agreement. The warrant was attached to the suspect’s booking information Monday by corrections officers after they discovered he was in Southern Utah.

According to court records, Garfield County is recommending prison time in the case.

Bolli has been in custody since his arrest Feb. 4 after officers in Washington City responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Telegraph Street.

Officers en route found the suspect on foot approximately a block from the store, and he was detained and brought back to the store where asset protection officers reported to police the suspect was seen on surveillance footage taking a pair of compression socks and leaving without paying for the merchandise.

Officers also learned that Bolli had already been trespassed from the store in July of last year.

According to charging documents filed with the court, the officer said the suspect “insisted he didn’t take anything,” and when asked again later, he said he had removed the socks from the packaging but couldn’t remember what he had done with them.

During a search of the suspect prior to transport, officers found a credit card in someone else’s name, which the suspect said belonged to his ex-girlfriend and explained that while she gave it to him voluntarily when they were dating, she “no longer speaks with him and likely doesn’t know he still has the card,” the officer noted in the report.

Bolli was transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility and charged with a third-degree felony count of unlawful acquisition of a finance card and misdemeanor theft/trespassing charges.

The suspect has had numerous run-ins with law enforcement both in Washington County and across the state.

In one case reported in October of last year, officers responded to East 600 South in St. George on a report of a man passed out in a vehicle, and when they arrived found “the occupant was hunched over in the driver seat but was breathing.”

The man was woken up when officers knocked on the window and said he was tired from going to the methadone clinic and then provided police with a different name and date of birth belonging to a family member when asked to identify himself.

Officers then ran the license plate number through dispatch, which showed Bolli as the registered owner of the vehicle and that he had active warrants for his arrest.

Bolli continued to deny who he actually was, but the officer was able to confirm the suspect’s identity after viewing several tattoos. He was placed under arrest and transported to jail facing one count of providing false information of another actual person and traffic infractions. He also faced two warrants, including one for felony drug distribution out of Kane County and a warrant out of 5th District Court in St. George for third-degree theft.

The officer conducted a search of the suspect’s vehicle where he reportedly found a baggie on the floor of the front center seat, a tackle box in the back seat and a red rubber container, all of which contained a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine with a combined weight of more than 14 grams.

When confronted at the jail, Bolli denied any knowledge of the methamphetamine, the report stated, adding that Bolli stated “other people drive his truck and have had stuff in his truck.”

He was later charged with second-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance and paraphernalia charges, and a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in 5th District Court.

The defendant was also wanted on a 2019 case where he was sentenced to probation and ordered to successfully complete the Washington County Recovery Court Program upon his release in December. Less than a month later a warrant was issued for his arrest for failing to appear for a scheduled hearing. He was ordered out of the program last month for charges relating to the Walmart theft and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bolli has a record that goes back at least 20 years, beginning in 2000 when the defendant appeared in Manti on a burglary case that he pleaded guilty to one year later.

A case in 2004 in Davis County involved a felony charge for falsely obtaining-dispensing of a prescription where he pleaded guilty to “knowingly attempting to obtain a prescription without disclosing” that he received a controlled substance from another source, the record shows.

According to the affidavit, Bolli admitted to obtaining 18 prescriptions for Oxycontin from 21 physicians without disclosing that had multiple prescriptions going at the same time. In that case Bolli was sentenced to serve an indeterminate term of up to five years in Utah State Prison.

In 2013 he pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Salt Lake County, including third-degree felony unlawful acquisition of a finance card where he was sentenced to serve a year in the Salt Lake County Jail.

The defendant remains in custody at this time.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.