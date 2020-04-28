iPro Realty ranks in REAL Trends Top 500 by emphasizing integrity and service

Composite image. Background photo by Feverpitched/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — On March 26, REAL Trends released its 2020 REAL Trends Top 500 Report, an independently verified compilation of the nation’s leading residential real estate companies. Once again, St. George-based iPro Realty Network earned its way into this prestigious group.

According to a press release announcing the accomplishment, iPro Realty Network celebrated a record year in 2019 with $688,470,164 in total sales volume and 2,270 completed transactions. Their success earned them multiple spots on the Real Trends 500 ranking report, including No. 424 in the nation by transaction sides, No. 115 among all independent brokerages nationwide and No. 449 in the U.S. by total sales volume.

There are nearly 200,000 real estate brokerages in America, according to Real Trends. Only 1,700 firms qualified for this year’s Real Trends 500 report, representing less than 0.5% of all brokerage firms. The complete 500 Top Real Estate Professionals list can be found on Real Trends’ website.

“Being named to the REAL Trends 500 for another year is a huge honor for our company. In 2019, iPro Realty Network continued to achieve solid growth,” Bill Telford, IPro principal broker and owner, said in the press release.

“Our repeated recognition by Real Trends 500 and along with other Industry Recognitions is a result of hard work and the dedication of our sales associates, brokers, and support staff. We are grateful for the thousands of Home Buyers and Home Sellers who allowed us to provide them with outstanding service and results.”

The 2020 REAL Trends 500 is an independently verified compilation of the nation’s leading residential real estate companies. REAL Trends, the trusted source for news and research about the real estate brokerage industry, has been ranking brokerages for more than 32 years and is the most trusted brokerage ranking report in the industry.

“Our success is driven by our agents and our amazing employees,” Telford said. “Our mission is to provide our agents with the best brokerage support, services, and technologies in the industry while always maintaining complete integrity. We believe this focus is why we continue, year after year, to be included in this elite list of real estate brokerages.”

iPro Realty network is a Utah-based real estate brokerage with offices in St. George, Cedar City, Orem, Salt Lake City, Clearfield and Midway.

