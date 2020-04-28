May 25, 1935 — April 24, 2020

Richard Marlow Peacock, Jr. passed away on April 24, 2020. Dick was born May 25, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah. His parents were Della Lucille Measom Peacock and Richard Marlow Peacock, Sr. He has one sister, Marlene who died on Dec. 19, 1966.

Dick married Connie Kimball Peacock in Austin Texas on Feb. 7, 1956.

Dick was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah and went to school there. He graduated from South High School where he was very active in sports. Dick also went to the University of Utah for one year but left and joined the army. He served in Korea and Texas. His service in Korea was with the Air Force.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings and was active in the church sports teams.

Dick was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. Dick also loved all kinds of sports, but his real love was golf. He loved hunting, fishing and camping.

Dick worked for Mountain Bell and retired from there.

Dick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Connie, of St. George, Utah, his children: Kathie (Steve) Terry, Taylorville, Utah, Richard (Debby) Peacock, St. George, Utah, Karen (Marty) Nelson, West Jordan, Utah, Kristie (Tyrrell) Toone, St. George, Utah and Kimberlee Hannig, St. George, Utah. Dick is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents and sister Marlene.

A viewing for family and close friends will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street St. George, Utah.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at noon at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Dr. Salt Lake City, Utah with a family viewing from 10:30-11:45 a.m. prior to burial.

Due to federal mandate regarding COVID-19, Spilsbury Mortuary is limiting physical attendance at the services and social distancing is implemented.