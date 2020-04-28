April 17, 1926 — April 25, 2020

Our beloved, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Lucille Dean Smith, age 94, successfully completed her earthly mission on April 25, 2020, in St. George, Utah.

Lucille was born April 17, 1926, in Safford, Arizona, second child to Clifford Arnold Dean Sr. and Debra Matthews Dean. She was sealed in the Mesa, Arizona Temple to George Humphries Smith (later divorced). Together they had six children.

She graduated from high school and attended Gila College in Thatcher, Arizona. She began teaching at 19 years old. Lucille loved being a teacher and prided herself in being able to teach all her Kindergartners to read before going to first grade. She was a champion of phonics, which was the key to this success.

Lucille was always happy to learn as a child and loved seeing that many of her students enjoyed coming to school and learning from her. She kept their attention by doing fun songs and fingerplays. During her career, she taught mostly Kindergarten but also taught other elementary grades. She taught in the Gifted and Talented program as well.

While she had young children, Lucille taught school to support her husband while he got his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees. She taught in Provo, Utah, Mesa, and Queen Creek Arizona, and retired after teaching 17 years in St. George.

Lucille was very crafty and made all her materials for teaching. She was a great seamstress and loved playing/teaching the piano and singing.

She loved to do family history and temple work. She loved sharing family stories with everyone. Lucille was very proud of her pioneer heritage and enjoyed telling anyone who would sit with her for a minute. Lucille loved her Heavenly Father and was blessed to always have a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ from when she was very young. She has always been a faithful, devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She willingly accepted and served in numerous callings. She loved the Savior and strived to pattern her life after Him. It was important to her that her children and grandchildren knew of her testimony and her love of the gospel. She lived in such a way that we never questioned her dedication. She displayed unwavering faith in her Savior, especially as she faced numerous trials and challenges. She taught everyone around her the benefit of a good attitude even when facing tremendous trials and had the ability to find the good and blessings that come from very difficult situations.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents Clifford A. Dean Sr. and Debra Matthews Dean, her sister Wilma Stone, her brother Clifford A. Dean Jr., great-grandson Caeman, and grandchildren Maria-Jose and Paul.

She is survived by her children JoLou Farnham, Shannon Williams, Pamela Divett (Bill), Deanna Bentley, Katrina Prestwich (Blaine), Courtney Smith (Erica).

Lucille has 29 grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 23 step-great-grandchildren.

Near the end of her life, one of Lucille’s daughters showed her a picture of Jesus, and asked her, “Mom, who is this?” Lucille touched the picture, got teary and said, “I can’t wait to see Him!”

We miss her with all of our hearts, yet we know that she has been received into the everlasting arms of our Lord Jesus Christ and is hearing “Well done thou good and faithful servant.”

She will be interred in the Washington City Cemetery. A private family graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund. And please show extra kindness now and always, and have a positive attitude, just as Lucille would have done.

