1 person dead after collision on SR-56

CEDAR CITY — One person is dead after a collision Tuesday morning at the intersection of state Route 56 and Iron Springs Road.

Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Ryan Bauer told Cedar City News that just before 7 a.m., the driver of a black Mitsubishi convertible was attempting to make a left turn onto SR-56 eastbound from Iron Springs Road and turned in front of oncoming westbound traffic.

Bauer said a high-profile vehicle traveling west on SR-56 was making a right turn onto Iron Springs Road at the time of the incident, and a white Ford F-350 pickup pulling a trailer was also traveling west behind it.

“The high-profile vehicle makes a right-hand turn, the black vehicle starts to pull out as the truck’s making the right-hand turn and pulls right in front of the other truck,” Bauer said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi died as a result of the collision. There were no other injuries reported, and at the time of this report, no further details were made available.

