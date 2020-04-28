1 person dead after collision on SR-56

Scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision at the intersection of SR-56 and Iron Springs Road near Cedar City, Utah, April 28, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
CEDAR CITY — One person is dead after a collision Tuesday morning at the intersection of state Route 56 and Iron Springs Road.
Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Ryan Bauer told Cedar City News that just before 7 a.m., the driver of a black Mitsubishi convertible was attempting to make a left turn onto SR-56 eastbound from Iron Springs Road and turned in front of oncoming westbound traffic.
Bauer said a high-profile vehicle traveling west on SR-56 was making a right turn onto Iron Springs Road at the time of the incident, and a white Ford F-350 pickup pulling a trailer was also traveling west behind it.
“The high-profile vehicle makes a right-hand turn, the black vehicle starts to pull out as the truck’s making the right-hand turn and pulls right in front of the other truck,” Bauer said.
The driver of the Mitsubishi died as a result of the collision. There were no other injuries reported, and at the time of this report, no further details were made available.
This is a developing story.
Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this story.
Scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision at the intersection of SR-56 and Iron Springs Road near Cedar City, Utah, April 28, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
