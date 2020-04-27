Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

April 27, 2020
Crowds at Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, Utah, led to the closure of the park to maintain social distancing guidelines on April 25, 2020. | Photo of courtesy Carl Downing, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 25-26.

First coronavirus death reported in Washington County, second in Southern Utah

Undated photo illustration | Photo by
Bertrand Blay/iStock/Getty Inages Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Health announced the first death of a resident in Washington County to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The department confirmed to St. George News that a woman with underlying conditions in her 60s passed away in Washington County of the virus.

‘We are full’; Sand Hollow closes after people flood to the park

Pictures from Sand Hollow state park in Hurricane, Utah, on April 25, 2020. | Photo of courtesy Carl Downing, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Sand Hollow State Park near Hurricane saw an overwhelming amount of people enter into the park Saturday – so much so that they reached capacity and were forced to close their gates.

Suspected drunk driver causes crash, shutting down I-15 for almost an hour 

A drunk driver caused a crash north of Green Springs Drive that shut down I-15, Washington City, Utah, April 25, 2020. | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police said a driver suspected of driving under the influence had his vehicle strike another near the Green Springs Drive exit of northbound Interstate 15, halting traffic for approximately an hour Saturday afternoon.

Passenger ejected from boat after it collides with rock at Sand Hollow State Park

The lake at Sand Hollow State Park Utah, July 13, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Brodie Rose, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A family had just started their day on the lake at Sand Hollow State Park on Saturday when their boat hit some rocks, leading to a passenger being ejected off the front, according to authorities.

Real life calamity hits home for Kalamity and Kaos dance team founder diagnosed with cancer

The Stokes family poses for a photo on their porch, Orem, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Together for Tia GoFundMe page, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Walk into The Vault dance studio in St. George on any given day and you will likely hear the teachers leading their students in cheers of affirmations.

“Say, ‘I’ve got this!’” “Say, ‘I can do hard things!’” “Say, ‘I’m awesome,’” the cheers go.

