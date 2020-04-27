St. George city officials to reopen pickleball, tennis and sand volleyball courts

In this 2017 file photo, players compete in the "USA Pickleball Association West Regional Tournament" at the Fields at Little Valley pickleball complex, St. George, Utah, April 22, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George announced that all city-owned pickleball, tennis and sand volleyball courts will be reopened starting Tuesday.

“After discussions with the Mayor, City Council, City Manager and community members, and listening to medical experts on both the local and statewide levels, we felt it was the right time to open these recreational facilities again,” Leisure Services Director Shane McAffee said in a press release from the city.

The facilities to reopen include the following:

Pickleball courts at Little Valley, Bloomington and Vernon Worthen parks.

Tennis courts at Hidden Valley, Larkspur, Cox Park and Tonaquint parks.

Sand volleyball courts at Vernon Worthen, Little Valley, Sunset, Silkwood, Christensen Park, Cottonwood Cove, Cox Park, Hidden Valley, J.C. Snow, Larkspur, Shadow Mountain, Tonaquint and Sunset parks, as well as community parks on 1100 East and 2450 East.

According to the press release, there will be signage at each facility to remind people of social distancing norms and play protocol.

If any pickleball players are uncomfortable with open play, they may reserve courts for a fee of $10 per hour for private play. Call 435-627-4531 or email parkreservations@sgcity.org for reservation information.

The announcement comes 10 days after the city announced that they would be reopening several parks in St. George, including Snake Hollow Bike Park, the Skategeorge Park and Pioneer Park. At that point, St. George Communications Director David Cordero said they were advising people to still be aware of the 6-foot social distancing recommendations.

“I think it’s become a part of all of us over the last month to six weeks as we’ve kind of had that personal radar to know if we’re giving enough distance between another person or group,” Cordero said. “We’ve gotten really good at that, and we don’t want to forget that going forward. We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re seeing a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, and that’s a great thing.”

